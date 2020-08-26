FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University’s department of visual arts will host a multimedia exhibition by two local FSU alumni titled “Silent Footsteps: Meditations and Meanderings” in the Stephanie Ann Roper Gallery.
The exhibit in the Fine Arts Building will be on display Sept. 11-Oct. 2 with paintings, drawings and sculpture from Dr. Charles “Bud” McElfish and photographs from Martin Heavner. The artists are Cumberland natives who grew up together on Bedford Road before graduating from FSU, McElfish with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry in 1977 and Heavner with a master’s in business administration in 1992.
The show offers reflective scenes of pastoral landscapes, structures, still life and people, with echoes of a simpler time.
McElfish, whose Hunt Club dentistry practice is based in Short Gap, West Virginia, has been working in nearly all kinds of artistic media since childhood with pen-and-ink sketches and pastels his favorite.
Heavner has been active in photography for more than 35 years, exhibiting his work at galleries in suburban Washington, D.C. and Western Maryland.
The Roper Gallery is open Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m. For more information, call 301-687-4797.
To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, FSU follows state health guidelines requiring the wearing of masks and physical distancing from others. Visit www.frostburg.edu/checkin for symptom monitoring before arriving on campus and be prepared to display the “Reduced Risk” badge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.