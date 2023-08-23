CUMBERLAND — A $2 million appropriation to the Maryland Association of Community Colleges will further the Cybersecurity Workforce Training Expansion Program statewide, U.S. Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin announced as part of over $25 million in key Senate Committee legislation providing direct federal funding for community-led projects.
The funds will upgrade information technology infrastructure, computer equipment and software for cybersecurity labs at 16 community colleges to provide state-of-the-art learning environments and prepare students with the skills they need to take advantage of Maryland’s growing cybersecurity industry.
Garrett County Lighthouse Inc. is allocated $85,000 for the Garrett County Residential Crisis Services project.
Safe Harbor RCS is Garrett County’s only mental-health focused residential crisis facility and has been closed due to structural water damage. Funds will be used to repair the damage and upgrade the structure so the facility can reopen and provide critical services to residents.
