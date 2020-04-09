Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers for the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 57F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.