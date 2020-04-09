CUMBERLAND — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has provided $6.4 million to support Maryland’s health care system as it responds to the coronavirus. Combined with $10.2 million in COVID-19 response funding previously announced, Maryland has received $17.1 million with more federal support on the way.
The funding will go toward lab equipment, supplies, staffing, shipping, infection control, surge staffing, monitoring of individuals and data management. It will also supplement a cooperative agreement to state jurisdictions through the Emerging Infections Program to enhance surveillance capabilities.
Funding is allocated by the CDC to states and local jurisdictions identified as having the highest number of reported COVID-19 cases and jurisdictions with accelerating COVID-19 cases.
