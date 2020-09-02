Grants available for youth services
CUMBERLAND — The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services is accepting applications for more than $10 million in funding from the Bureau of Justice Assistance to support law enforcement, youth services and victim services as providers navigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Governor’s Office will prioritize proposals that use unique methods of connecting with residents, given the need for physical distancing, and preserve continuity of operations.
Since March, the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services has committed more than $13 million in state and federal funding to address community needs that have resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applications are due Sept. 23 at 3 p.m. For more information, including eligibility requirements, visit http://goccp.maryland.gov/grants/programs/cesf/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.