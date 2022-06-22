CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Health has been awarded a one-year, $699,987 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to expand telehealth services in family planning and preventive care service sites.
MDH will use the funds to provide telehealth capacity-building training and technical assistance to 11 local health departments and three nonprofit family planning clinics.
The Maryland Family Planning Program was one of 31 programs chosen nationally to receive an HHS Title X National Family Planning Services Telehealth Program grant. MFPP provides benefits and services to approximately 64,000 eligible low-income residents annually across 62 sites.
“The expansion of telehealth in the state will further expand access for women and men to receive essential family planning and preventive health services,” said MDH Deputy Secretary for Public Health Dr. Jinlene Chan. “This funding will not only strengthen the capacity to reach clients and patients where they are, using phones, computers and other digital devices, it will help us accelerate outreach to residents, encouraging them to get back on track with care and screenings they may have put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. When telehealth services are widely available and easy to access, residents will likely feel more comfortable making and keeping appointments.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 40.9% of U.S. adults avoided medical care during the pandemic because of concerns about COVID-19.
MDH will disseminate a comprehensive telehealth toolkit to the 62 MFPP sites, 24 local health departments and all family planning service sites in Maryland.
MDH will partner with Planned Parenthood of Maryland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.