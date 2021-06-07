CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Health is accepting applications from community-based organizations that propose a strategy to further increase COVID-19 vaccine confidence and vaccination access for residents.
The Community COVID-19 Vaccination Project is part of the state’s “No Arm Left Behind” initiative to ensure vaccines are available to every Marylander who wants one. MDH will award $3 million to fund the community-focused programs.
“The project will be a partnership between state health officials and community-based organizations that understand the unique needs and concerns of their residents. We encourage organizations to apply now to be part of the program,” Gov. Larry Hogan said.
MDH and its Office of Minority Health and Health Disparities will award grants to approximately 30 community-based organizations. Award amounts will range from $50,000 to $250,000 to support vaccine education and outreach and establish community vaccination clinics. MDH will prioritize applications that focus efforts in targeted ZIP codes with low vaccination rates. The Community COVID-19 Vaccination Project aligns with the statewide GoVAX campaign to promote vaccine confidence and the work of the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force to break down vaccine barriers and expand access in underserved areas.
“We are committed to further increasing vaccine uptake and responding to vaccine hesitancy in minority and vulnerable populations through community partnerships,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “The funding from this project will support our successful strategy of strengthening trust in the vaccines by engaging in a more intimate and grass-roots level with our communities.”
Additional information is available at https://emma.maryland.gov.
