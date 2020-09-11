CUMBERLAND — Maryland’s 24 local jurisdictions can begin applying for $16 million in Maryland Eviction Prevention Partnership grants, which will help support local rental assistance programs across the state.
“Maryland was one of the first states in the nation to implement a moratorium on evictions for tenants affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and we have backed that up with targeted relief programs,” said Gov. Larry Hogan. “These grants will help ensure more of our citizens can remain safe and secure in their homes.”
The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development is awarding federal Community Development Block Grant funding to prevent evictions. Applications are due Oct. 2.
Recipients of rental assistance may not exceed 80% of the area median income.
Recipients must demonstrate job loss or reduction in work hours due to COVID-19.
Renters should contact their local rental assistance administrators for eligibility information.
For questions on how to apply to DHCD, local jurisdictions can email dhcd.rentalinfo@maryland.gov.
Hogan also launched the Assisted Housing Relief Program, an eviction prevention program intended to help bring rental delinquencies current and provide real relief for tenants through direct payments to their eligible property management company. Tenants in eligible properties will be credited rent rebates paid directly to the property management company, which will eliminate their rental debt and the threat of eviction.
The program serves rental units in multifamily projects financed by DHCD’s Community Development Administration using state funds or federal resources, such as the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program where the unit rent is controlled. To date, the program has awarded nearly $6 million in funding to prevent eviction for more than 3,000 working families.
On March 16, Hogan issued an emergency order that prohibits Maryland courts from ordering the eviction of any tenant who can demonstrate that their inability to pay rent was the result of COVID-19. The order remains in place during the state of emergency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.