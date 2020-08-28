MCHENRY — The Deep Creek Lake Art & Wine Festival Committee is working on this year’s version of the popular festival, even with the COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings.
To keep the festival going, HART for Animals and the Garrett Lakes Arts Festival will hold a “Wine & Weekend” raffle. The five prizes offered include lodging, dinners, outdoor activities and two tickets to the 2021 Art & Wine Festival. Each prize is valued at over $1,000. Only 500 raffle tickets will be sold until Sept. 30; tickets include a $10 discount to the 2021 festival.
The Art & Wine Festival, now in its 16th year, is the top fundraiser for both HART and GLAF, raising over $30,000 for each organization.
“The Wine & Weekend raffle will be a way to keep the festival in the minds of our patrons while providing much-needed funds for our worthy organizations,” said Mary Callis, executive director of GLAF. “GLAF performances, for the most part, have been canceled, and these funds will ensure a 2021 season which transcends COVID.”
“The cost to house one animal in our adoption wing averages $450 per month. The Art & Wine Festival allows us to assess, provide behavior modification, feed, shelter and provide veterinary assistance to our once-homeless animals,” said HART Executive Director Paula Yudelevit.
Raffle prizes include fly-fishing lesson and guide, rounds of golf at three local courses, a ski package and pontoon boat rental — with lodging and gift cards to local restaurants.
Sponsors are McHenry Beverage, Solnet, Taylor-Made Vacations, Taco Bell and First United Bank.
Prize package details and raffle tickets are available through Sept. 30 at www.deepcreekwinefest.com.
