Funding for black heritage preservation
CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture announces $1 million for African American preservation projects.
The goal of the African American Heritage Preservation Program is to identify and preserve buildings, communities and sites of historical and cultural importance to the African American experience in Maryland. The competitive annual program is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Since its inception, it has distributed nearly $10 million to 115 preservation projects.
Grant awards range from $10,000 to $100,000. Eligible applicants include nonprofit organizations and local jurisdictions. Business entities and individuals may apply for program grants when seeking funds for a preservation or development project that serves a high public purpose.
Program guidelines and grant applications may be obtained from the Maryland Historical Trust. The deadline is July 1.
