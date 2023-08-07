CUMBERLAND — The C. William Gilchrist Museum of the Arts is preparing for its 15th annual Gala celebration to be held in the garden under a tent Aug. 19 from 7 to 11 p.m.
This year’s theme is “Broadway” and will offer cabaret-style acts. Featured artist Sonia Pratt will create an original piece of encaustic art work on site that will be included in the live auction. The gourmet hors d’oeuvres will be by Baxter’s Carters and there will be an open bar for cocktails, wine and beer included in the ticket purchase which can be made at https://tinyurl.com/giltickets2023.
A popular balloon pop where if you break a balloon it reveals the number of the item you have won will return. A silent auction with many interesting art and other items is planned as well as a live auction.
Given the Broadway theme, everyone is encouraged to dress for the occasion for red carpet photos along with “Phony Awards” for Best Dressed, Best Themed Dressed and Best Performer of the Evening. The cabaret performers are Coty Forno, Rommel Gonzaga, Michaela Hale, Marcus Hardinger, Shelby Herbert, Joel Hoover, Matthan Potts, Josh Ruppenkamp, Emily Snyder and Katie Zimmerman.
The museum offers the chance to view the present unique exhibition of the feature artist’s work in the main galleries during the gala and each Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Aug. 27 from 1 to 4 p.m.
The museum is located at 104 Washington St. and tickets to the gala may also be purchased at the door. For more information, visit www.gilchristgallery.com, facebook.com/gilchristgallery or call 240-580-1070.
