CUMBERLAND — The Garden Club of Cumberland has decorated a Christmas tree to display in Annapolis each year since 2015, with the exception of 2020 and 2021 when the event was canceled due to COVID-19.
Maryland Federated Garden Clubs and the National Capital Area Garden Clubs are invited to decorate trees and wreaths representing all of Maryland’s counties and Baltimore City.
The club’s theme this year is “Spend the Holidays in Allegany County.“
The tree is decorated with handcrafted ornaments depicting area attractions, parks, Great Allegheny Passage, Rocky Gap Casino Resort, historic buildings, wineries and places of interest. Dried and painted pampas grass, golden rod, rumex, pine cones and hydrangeas were used as accents. At the base of the tree, relevant ornaments and small stuffed animals native to Allegany County are displayed.
Committee members were Kathy Miller, chair; Ginny Decker, Kim Smith, Nancy Carpenter and Patty Maiers. First lady Yumi Hogan presented committee members with a Christmas ornament that she designed.
The trees and wreaths will be on display in the rotunda of the Maryland Statehouse through Jan. 1, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.