OAKLAND — The Mountain Laurel Garden Club will meet March 21 at 10:30 a.m. at Dutch’s, located on Glendale Road, Deep Creek Lake. Kathleen Gibbs will present “Forest Bathing — the Not-So-New Practice of Spending Time in the Woods.”
Forest bathing, or the Japanese concept of “shinrin-yoku,” is the practice of spending time in natural environments for their beneficial health effects. Gibbs will outline the practice of forest therapy, describe studies that support its beneficial health effects and suggest activities for garden clubs and other groups that align with this theory.
Gibbs grew up in Wheeling, West Virginia, and has a master’s degree in environmental science. She has been a member of the garden club since 1998 and served as president from 2015-2017. She serves as chair of the Conservation & Environmental Committee of Federated Garden Clubs of Maryland District V, which includes MLGC. Gibbs and her husband, Chip Lee, reside in Mountain Lake Park. Both are familiar faces at the local farmers markets as the proprietors of Country Parson Honey.
Reservations and payment are due by 5 p.m. March 16 at mountainlaurelgardenclub.com under the Program & Events tab.
