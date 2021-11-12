CUMBERLAND — The Garden Club of Cumberland has been invited to decorate a Christmas tree to be displayed at the Woman’s Civic Club Christmas open house, an event to be held beginning the day after Thanksgiving. The tree will be decorated with gardening materials and embroidered ornaments that were handmade by members of the club.
Club members will make and sell wreaths, swags, candy cane and table centerpieces. A variety of fresh evergreen materials such as pine, fir, boxwood, arborvitae, holly and pine cones will be used. The items are for sale by order only. To place an order, message The Garden Club of Cumberland on Facebook or call 301-876-3730. Ordered items may be purchased on Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Allegany College of Maryland Continuing Education Building.
The November meeting included the program “Plant Diversity Protection” presented by Martin Reisinger, consultant for Grin-Global.
The December meeting/ social will be held at ACM on Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. Members are asked to bring a covered dish. Raffle items donated by club members will be available. Entertainment will be provided by Katie and Ross Otto. Members will make donations of personal care items to the Union Rescue Mission.
