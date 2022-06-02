CUMBERLAND — The Garden Club of Cumberland will feature six gardens on its June 18 tour to be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine.
Members planned the tour when they met recently at Allegany College of Maryland. They also participated in the program, “Seed Bombs 101,“ presented by club member Frank Asher, landscape artist and master gardener.
Kim Smith, Nominating Committee member, announced that election of officers will be held at the June meeting.
Garden tour chair Charlotte Lapp announced the gardens that will be included on the tour.
At the home of Chris and Jim Hoyman, 1801 Holland St., the front porch and landscaped front yard are inviting to guests. Unique plants, shrubs and accents are used on the side of the property. Visitors will see an old fountain filled with succulents. A huge meticulous backyard with flowers galore, antique accents and a “He Shed“ creates areas of beauty, fun and relaxation. One garden displays an old car that was used for advertising at Trozzo’s used car and service dealership many years ago. Raffle tickets will be available at this garden.
The home of Patty and Bobby Maiers, 427 Bedford Valley Road, is across from the Old State Line Inn. Tree lilies, irises, dahlias, rhubarb and columbines are enclosed in a practical fence to deter wildlife. Numerous hanging baskets and container planters will be displayed on the deck and gazebos. An antique wheelbarrow boasts petunias and lantana. Be sure to look for the angel garden. Refreshments will be available in the gazebo.
Upon arriving at the home of Catherine Kazlo, 105 Polk St., nestled near downtown, visitors will experience small urban gardening in an area that was formerly used as parking spaces. Kazlo uses large pots for a vast variety of annuals, perennials and vegetables. A unique sitting area is fashioned with lights that were previously at Centre Street United Methodist Church.
Located just around the corner at 121 N. Centre St., formerly Builders Paint and Supply, the Mullaney Farm and Family Museum will be open for viewing. The museum, which honors Cumberland in the 20th century, began as a hobby during COVID restrictions. Owner Ed Mullaney, a former history teacher, will be host at the museum. Fresh lemonade will be served.
Upon arriving at the home of Becky and Tom Glotfelty, 523 National Highway, LaVale, areas of trees, shrubs, perennials and annuals are evidence of their love for gardening. Unusual trees such as Yellowbird Magnolia, Chicago Fig and Buckeye are located in the front yard. Red geraniums add beauty to the front porch. A fenced garden with raised beds produces many vegetables. Natural ferns and perennials border the property. A sitting area provides tranquility while listening to the sounds of a nearby stream. Look for hidden fairy gardens. Plants will be for sale at this garden.
The home of Debby and Homer Hardinger, 1825 Frederick St., has an attractive front yard outlined with rose bushes and landscaped with a variety of shrubbery and rock accents. Entering the backyard visitors will walk through an arbor with trailing clematis. Rock walls create areas displaying annuals, perennials and a large dinner bell. The owners enjoy relaxing in several sitting areas. Boutique items will be available at this garden.
At 528 Mill St., LaVale, Darlene and Vic Ward have used stones and pavers to create interesting sunken and raised beds containing a variety of trees, shrubs, perennials and annuals. An island bed in the front yard displays a shapely topiary. Rainwater from the house roof is routed to a dry well flower garden. The backyard gate leads to an enclosed porch where the Wards enjoy the sights and sounds of Braddock Run. “A Little Bit of England in Cumberland“ has been created here as Vic was born in England.
Tickets may be purchased from club members or at The Book Center, Ebyland and Downtown Dollar Flowers and Plants in the Dingle. Proceeds from the tour support club projects, including George Washington Headquarters, Helen Miller Memorial Garden in Constitution Park, The Nature Conservancy, Assateague Coastal Trust, Frostburg State University scholarship and Allegany College STEP summer enrichment program for youth.
The club will meet June 13 at 6 p.m. in the ACM Continuing Education Building. “Annual Maryland High School Envirothon” will be presented by Anne Stark, Allegany High School environmental science teacher.
