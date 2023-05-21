CUMBERLAND — The Garden Club of Cumberland and Let’s Beautify Cumberland! are working on a project at Veterans Park to honor the late Charles Baker, who was a member of both organizations. A memorial service will be held May 29 at 11 a.m. Patriotic music and refreshments begin at 10 a.m.
The garden tour will feature six gardens June 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine.
Gardens include the C. William Gilchrist Museum of the Arts at 104 Washington St., purchased by Jeanette Gilchrist and donated to the Cumberland Cultural Foundation in memory of her husband. The backyard contains many perennials and shrubbery maintained by volunteers. Plants will be available for sale in the rear garden and refreshments will be available inside the gallery.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 15 N. Smallwood Street, is adorned with side gardens containing a variety of trees, shrubs and perennials and annuals. Gardens are maintained by church members and the church will be open to view the interior. Greeters will be Ed and Nancy Ayers. Gently used boutique items and handmade craft items will be for sale in the fellowship hall.
The home of George and Joyce Lapp, 200 Fayette St., boasts two large weeping birch trees. DNA Landscaping has beautified the area with a variety of shrubbery, trees and roses with three townhouses that share the same landscaping.
Ida Toey, 13014 Second St., Cresaptown, has lived in the home for nearly 60 years. The front yard has been planted with a variety of shrubbery and trees. The backyard features two reblooming lilac bushes. Statuary and figurines add interest to all garden areas.
Robin Wiegand, 14 Roger Way, LaVale, has made massive changes to the property in the past six years.
The huge yard boasts many perennials, shrubbery, annuals and statuary. A large area in the backyard is for shade loving plants and a swing.
The front and side porches are creatively decorated. Raffles will be conducted at this garden.
Ray and Marie Shipley 14 Richard Way, LaVale, have created a rose lover’s paradise. The entrance is outlined with miniature rose bushes and the backyard contains many rose areas. Rose bushes total 230 plus and every rose has a name. The six rose bushes that were growing at the home in 1992 when the Shipleys purchased the property are planted in the Peace Garden. The backyard contains daylily, strawberry and vegetable gardens. The couple have been members of the Garden Club of Cumberland for nearly 20 years and Ray Shipley is an American Rose Society master rosarian.
Allegany Arts Council will sponsor the 2023 Mountain Maryland Plein Air Competition & Exhibition being held June 12-17. Artists have been invited to participate by selecting any of the featured gardens and painting there.
Tickets for the tour may be purchased from garden club members, Downtown Dollar in The Dingle, The Book Center and Ebyland. For more information, visit the Garden Club of Cumberland Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.