OAKLAND — The Mountain Laurel Garden Club will meet Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. at Dutch’s on Glendale Road, Deep Creek Lake.
Ashley D. Bodkins, senior agent associate, University of Maryland Extension Garrett County, will present “Herbs with Many Uses.”
“Herbs are often an overlooked addition to our landscape and can serve many purposes,” said Bodkins. Her presentation will focus on easy herbs for companion planting to help reduce pest pressure, encourage beneficial insects, add beauty to the garden and bring extra flavor to your table. Specimen plants will be displayed at the meeting.
Since 2008, Bodkins has worked in various roles with the UMD Extension in Garrett County. Her responsibilities include teaching and coordinating the 40-hour Master Gardener Basic Training Course and managing the Master Gardener program in Garrett County. She also answers home horticulture questions from the public and teaches home horticulture classes throughout Garrett County.
Bodkins has a Bachelor of Science degree in agronomy from West Virginia University and an associate of arts in horticulture from West Virginia University Potomac State College. In June, she was recognized as an honorary member of the Mountain Laurel Garden Club. Bodkins loves nature and dairy farming and enjoys growing fruits, flowers and vegetables with her family.
Reservations and payment for the luncheon are due by 5 p.m. Sept. 14 at mountainlaurelgardenclub.com under the Program & Events tab. The website also includes information about membership.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.