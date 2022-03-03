OAKLAND — The Garrett County Board of Education will hold a community listening session March 16 in the Southern Garrett High School cafeteria from 6-8 p.m. to gather feedback from community members regarding grade band alignment on the southern end of the county.
The superintendent proposed a new alignment of pre-k through 6 and 7 through 12 at the Feb. 8 Board of Education meeting.
No action will be taken at the meeting. Public comments should be limited to the consideration of the new grade band alignment only and limited to three minutes. This will allow the board to give serious consideration to the proposed alignment. Other topics relative to the proposed plan, including consolidations and possible closures, will be discussed at community listening sessions at a later date.
Comments may also be emailed to gradeband.alignment@garrettcountyschools.org.
