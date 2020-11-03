Garrett chamber to hear survey results
MCHENRY — The next Business Before Hours of the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce will feature a presentation by West Virginia University on the results of the year-long tourism survey of Garrett County visitors. The tourism update program, sponsored by Taylor-Made Deep Creek Vacations & Sales, will be held virtually on Zoom on Nov. 17 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
The chamber contracted with WVU to conduct seasonal surveys of 2,400 visitors from March 2019 through February 2020. WVU researchers analyzed the data to provide updated annual visitation, a tourism visitor profile, tourism spending and economic impact analysis of tourism on the county.
The project was made possible by an Appalachian Regional Commission grant and funding from the county commissioners.
To register for the Business Before Hours, visit visitdeepcreek.com by 3 p.m. on Nov. 16 or contact Holly at 301-387-6171 or holly@garrettchamber.com.
For more information, contact the chamber at 301-387-4386 or email info@garrettchamber.com.
