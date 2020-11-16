OAKLAND — The Garrett County Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services Office will distribute seven days’ worth of breakfast, lunch, snack and supper on Wednesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. at all schools except Swan Meadow.
The meals will also be available at the following locations:
• Garrett College Parking Lot A, 5 to 5:15 p.m.
- Bittinger Lutheran Parish, 5:30 to 5:45pm.
- Swanton Community Center-, 5 to 5:15 p.m.
- Gorman Fire Hall, 5:45 to 6 p.m.
- Bloomington, 334 North Branch Ave, 5 to 5:15 p.m.
- Kitzmiller, 290 W. Main St., 5:45 to 6 p.m.
The meals also will be distributed on Mondays:
• Pine Woods East, Mountain Lake Park, 12:30 to 12:45 p.m.
- Pleasant View South, Loch Lynn, 12:55 to 1:10 p.m.
- Parkwood Village East, Mountain Lake Park, 1:20 to 1:35 p.m.
- Overlook North, 1:45 to 2 p.m.
- Glades West, 2:10 to 2:35 p.m.
- Liberty Mews, 2:45 to 3 p.m.
- Mountain Village West, McHenry, 12:30 to 12:45 p.m.
- Guardian Apartments, Friendsville, 1:05 to 1:20 p.m.
- Cassel Ridge East, Grantsville, 1:40 to 1:55 p.m.
Meals are available to any child 18 and under.
