OAKLAND — Garrett County Public Schools has changed its meal delivery plan and will now offer a hot meal and snack items at lunchtime only.
Home delivery of meals for those who have signed up will be between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Home-delivered meals will be delivered once a week and will include five days of meals.
Meals that are picked up should be taken home to enjoy. Cars will drive up and bags of food will be handed to the driver.
Pickup locations include Deer Park Town Hall, Swanton Otterbein United Methodist Church, Bittinger Fire Hall, Eastern Garrett Fire Hall, Dennett Road School, Liberty Mews, Crellin, Oakland Town Parking Lot, Garrett County Chamber of Commerce,Hickory Environmental Center, Friendsville Elementary School, Grantsville Elementary School, Loch Lynn, Kitzmiller Community Park and Bloomington Park.
Any questions, contact the Food and Nutrition Services Office at 301-334-7652 or 888-262-2792.
