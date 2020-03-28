MCHENRY — Garrett College has canceled its 2020 in-person commencement and will instead confer all degrees in absentia.
“This decision is in line with our primary goal of keeping students, employees and members of the community safe as we navigate through the novel coronavirus pandemic,” said Richard Midcap, Garrett College president. “While I know this will be a huge disappointment to everyone involved, it doesn’t diminish the accomplishments of this year’s graduates or our joy over their achievements.”
Midcap said that college leadership is discussing strategies to honor the graduates and that faculty and support staff have been preparing for the shifting of nearly all spring credit courses to an online environment.
Faculty are receiving advanced training in delivering coursework electronically. Support staff is expanding online tutoring, advising and retention-tracking capabilities to support student learning. The college, on extended spring break, will move to near-total online instruction March 30.
GC officials cited Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive order limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people while directing higher education to convert to online instruction for the remainder of the spring semester.
Only those Garrett College employees deemed essential in ensuring the continuous operation of the college are permitted on campus through April 12. At the recommendation of the Maryland Higher Education Commission, GC is closing its residence halls to all students except any who have no other place to stay.
The college has established a COVID-19 Team, comprised of deans, human resources director, compliance director and the executive assistant to the president.
Information on Garrett College’s response to the coronavirus can be found at https://www.garrettcollege.edu/corona-virus.php.
