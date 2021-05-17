MCHENRY — Garrett College has lifted its face mask requirement, moving to a mask-optional standard as a result of Gov. Larry Hogan’s latest COVID-related executive order.
The college will have all employees return to campus by June 7.
The college is encouraging anyone who is not fully vaccinated to wear a mask, especially when social distancing is not possible. Social distancing is no longer required and signage will be removed by the end of July. Plexiglas barriers will remain installed as part of the college’s new normal.
Completion of the daily health self-assessment screening will remain in effect. This activity helps support symptom screening and will aid the college in contact tracing efforts as necessary. The screening is available at https://www.garrettcollege.edu/daily-health, and should be completed daily before coming on campus.
Regular internal in-person activities, such as campus tours, admissions activities, athletic recruitment, etc., will resume. To reserve campus space, contact reservations@garrettcollege.edu.
The college will continue to use the recommended chemicals and disinfecting solutions to address the COVID-19 virus.
The Community Aquatic and Recreation Complex has begun to phase out social distancing and will look to operate all areas at 100% capacity by the end of June. Masking is optional.
Individuals should still refrain from coming to campus if they are sick, have tested positive or have been exposed to COVID-19.
The college plans to return to a more traditional academic format for fall with increased in-person offerings while still providing virtual options for those students who wish to continue attending online.
