Garrett College graduate lands job with Division of Natural Resources

ELKINS, W.Va. — A lifelong resident of Garrett County, after Aaron Callis graduated from Garrett College and California University of Pennsylvania, he accepted a wildlife manager position with the Aquatic Community Assessment and Restoration Program at the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources located in Elkins.
The 2010 graduate of Southern Garrett High School takes part in equipment inventory, maintenance and sorting fish — which involves collecting and analyzing fish specimens obtained from a stream survey and identifying them to the appropriate species.
Later this year, he will be doing field surveys in streams throughout West Virginia.
“What I enjoy most about my job is getting to apply and hone my skills as a taxonomist,” said Callis. “Identifying living things is one of my greatest passions.”
According to Callis, a lot of what he has learned and the skills he has gained can be attributed to Garrett College’s Natural Resources and Wildlife Technology Program.
“The NRWT program helped me to learn how to properly study living things in the field, organize my knowledge and acquire foundational knowledge and skills that I could build upon in my career,” Callis said. “Garrett College gave me the encouragement I needed to pursue a career that genuinely interested me.”
As a student, Callis enrolled in neotropical natural history, which took place in the rainforests of Central America, led by Peter Skylstad, professor of biology.
Over the past 12 years, more than 100 students have taken the class.
“Aaron was one of those students that was very curious about the natural world,” stated Skylstad. “He was like a kid in a candy store as he trekked through the jungle, observing rare birds, amphibians and reptiles like the juvenile spectacled caiman pictured in the photo.”
Callis noted how appreciative he is of the amount of ongoing support he received from GC professors and faculty, as a student.
“I am thankful for my former advisers and professors — Kevin Dodge and Peter Skylstad — for being so supportive to me and all of their students,” he said. “Professors Jim Allen and Linda Griffith were also instrumental and supportive in lending me their help when I struggled in their classes.”
Callis graduated with his associate of applied science degree in natural resources and wildlife technology and transferred to California University of Pennsylvania to earn his Bachelor of Science degree in environmental studies with a concentration in fisheries and wildlife.
Students enrolled in Garrett College’s NRWT program benefit from practical, field-based instruction and hands-on classes, most of which contain an outdoor component.
The program allows students to learn and manage wildlife habitats, sample fish populations, survey timber, map plant and animal communities, monitor rare plant and animal species, restore eroded stream banks and degraded wetlands and help children learn about nature.
