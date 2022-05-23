MCHENRY — Garrett College’s 50th commencement focused on the class of 2022 by selecting two graduates to serve as student speakers.
Elementary education major Kristen Massey of Oakland and paramedic studies major Brett Thomas of Barton both delivered messages to their classmates.
“Learning never truly stops, and despite which path we choose to take once we leave here today, we will continue to learn new things along the way,” said Massey, who plans to attend Frostburg State University to pursue a dual certification in elementary and middle school education. “We have been provided with an immense amount of knowledge and so many opportunities to help us grow and develop into the individuals we have been working to be.”
Thomas reminded his fellow graduates about their ultimate mission in life — regardless of what their future holds.
“Every graduate in this room today has taken the steps to improve their knowledge in some way, but I think in the pursuit to earn our degrees we all must be reminded of the end mission in our educational journey — to help and improve the lives of others,” said Thomas, who is employed as an emergency medical technician and serves as vice president with George’s Creek Ambulance Service while working full time with the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
Richard Midcap, GC president, congratulated the 50th graduating class of Garrett College.
“Commencement is always a special occasion, but this one is special in itself,” said Midcap. “Your class finishes out a half century of students who came to Garrett College to pursue higher education, prepare for a career and begin planning for their future.
“While the honors you’ve earned today are impressive achievements, I know they will not be your only achievements You have the talent, the tools and the tenacity to reach the goals that are most important to each of you. I am confident that the 2022 graduating class will be every bit as impressive as Garrett College’s first 49 graduating classes.”
Several other members of the class were recognized, starting with the renaming of two of the top academic graduate awards in honor of two retiring legislators — Sen. George Edwards and Del. Wendell Beitzel.
Natalie Lehman of Grantsville was named the George C. Edwards Outstanding Transfer Student while Oakland resident Landon Custer was named the Wendell R. Beitzel Outstanding Career Advancement Student.
The board of trustees, on behalf of the Garrett College community, provided each legislator with a resolution thanking them for their combined 56 years of service in the Maryland General Assembly.
Oakland resident Kaylin Paugh and Colten Plum of Bruceton Mills, West Virginia, were recognized with the Inspiration and Excellence Award and Leadership and Excellence Award, respectively.
Swanton resident Alex Yoder received the full two-year competitive transfer scholarship to Bucknell University while Jarrett Miller of Swanton was recognized for the highest GPA while completing 60 or more hours of college credits.
Brennan White of Frostburg received the Scholar Athlete of the Year Award for obtaining the highest GPA as a student-athlete.
The following graduating athletes were also recognized: Tyler Rodeheaver (Mountain Lake Park), Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference 2021-22 All-Academic Student Athlete Team; and Noah Korenosi (Johnstown, Pennsylvania), Brandan Myers (Hagerstown) and Trey Weinell (New Alexandria, Pennsylvania), National Wresting Coaches Association NJCAA 2022 Scholar All-American Athletes.
Former faculty members Beth Luers and Ben Sincell were awarded the honor of professor emeritus.
Vianne Bell, whose 16 years of service on the board of trustees included five terms as chair, received the 2022 Board of Trustees Award for Outstanding Contributions to Garrett College.
The graduating class ranged in age from 19 to 62, with an average age of 23. Approximately 65% of the graduates are from Garrett County.
A total of 47 graduates attended with the support of the Garrett County Scholarship program, at a cost of $271,670. Of the 47 graduates, 27 used the Garrett County Scholarship Program as a high school dual enrolled student.
