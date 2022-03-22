MCHENRY — Garrett College and community partners are hosting the 2022 Annual STEM Event on April 2 from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The event will take place in the Daniel E. Offutt III STEM Center located on the McHenry campus.
The event is open to the public free of charge and suitable for all ages. Engaging activities, hands-on demonstrations and exhibits, including drawings, are being planned, according to Fred Stemple, GC’s director of STEM programs and main organizer of the event.
“In addition to showcasing the STEM Center and the college’s available STEM programs and opportunities, GC faculty displays and STEM student projects will also be featured, along with experiments and demonstrations,” Stemple said. “Garrett County Public Schools, community businesses and partners, along with regional colleges and universities will be in attendance to share activities, information and resources related to STEM and STEM fields.”
Stemple said participants can expect to see ongoing demonstrations, including drones, rockets, remote-operated vehicles, robotics, virtual reality, simulations and the Anatomage dissection table.
GC’s faculty, staff, students and partners in STEM and STEM-related fields of allied health, medicine, natural resources, computer science, cybersecurity, welding, HVAC and other non-credit, credit, two- and four-year disciplines will be represented.
