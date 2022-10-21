MCHENRY — Workforce training has always been an issue of importance to Del. Wendell Beitzel, who strongly supported the creation of Garrett College’s Career Technology Training Center in Accident.
In recognition of his efforts in this field, the Garrett College Board of Trustees voted unanimously to rename the facility the Wendell R. Beitzel Career Technology Training Center.
The decision, approved by the Board of Trustees in special session last month, was announced at the Oct. 12 Autumn Glory kickoff dinner. It becomes effective on Jan. 11, 2023, when Beitzel officially retires after 16 years in the Maryland House of Delegates.
“The Board of Trustees strongly believes this action appropriately honors Delegate Beitzel’s overall leadership in local workforce training, and especially his role in supporting creation of the CTTC,” said Garrett College Board of Trustees Chair Don Morin. “This naming also reflects the board’s appreciation of Delegate Beitzel’s valuable representation of Garrett College, Garrett County and all of Western Maryland during his legislative career.”
Beitzel graduated from Northern Garrett High and Fairmont State College. He also earned two master’s degrees from Frostburg State University and eventually owned businesses in several different fields.
Beitzel, an Army veteran, served a term as a Garrett County commissioner prior to being elected to the House of Delegates in 2006.
Garrett College built the Center for Adventure & Outdoor Studies, acquired the Southern Outreach Center and built the Garrett Information Enterprise Center during Beitzel’s term as county commissioner (1998-2002). Beitzel also played important roles in securing state funding for the Community Aquatic and Recreation Complex, the Offutt STEM Center and the Performing Arts Center at Garrett College during his legislative career.
