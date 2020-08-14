Garrett College extends hours
MCHENRY — Garrett College will extend its main campus operating hours to begin Aug. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Offices will be closed for service from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch.
The college encourages individuals to schedule appointments with offices. Visitors are required to use face masks, practice social distancing and complete a health assessment at www.garrettcollege.edu before coming to campus.
The college outreach centers in Accident, Grantsville and Oakland will have variable hours and the public is encouraged to call ahead prior to visiting them.
Information on Garrett College’s response to the novel coronavirus can be found at https://www.garrettcollege.edu/corona-virus.php.
