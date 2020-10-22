MCHENRY — Garrett College will hold an “Explore Garrett” virtual open house information sessions Nov. 19 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Prospective students and parents are invited to join either session to learn more about becoming a student at Garrett College.
Each session will feature live video presentations and a question and answer session with college representatives and departments, including admissions, financial aid, advising and academics.
College representatives will share information about GC’s admissions process, programs of study, seamless transfer agreements, athletic programs, financial aid and available scholarships. Information will also be provided for on-campus housing, placement testing and new student advising.
Prospective students and parents are encouraged to register online at https://www.garrettcollege.edu/explore-garrett.php to receive the Zoom invitation meeting link, or contact the Garrett College Admissions Office at 301-387-3044 or admissions@garrettcollege.edu for more information.
