MCHENRY — Garrett College’s adventure sports management program, launched in 1992, has undergone a comprehensive redesign and name change, now referred to as Outdoor Leadership & Adventure Education. Garrett was the first community college in the nation to offer both a two-year associate of applied science degree and a one-year certificate in adventure sports management.
Over the past 30 years, the program has evolved to meet the needs of prospective students and to better align with the latest trends in the outdoor industry.
“The name change was made to align with other academic programs and to find a title that employers in the industry recognize,” said Andy Hershey, OLA associate professor. “A review of other academic programs throughout the country found that most program names included outdoor leadership, outdoor education, adventure recreation or similar terms.”
Hershey, who recently returned to GC from Frostburg State University, said that the name is a much better reflection of what Garrett’s program is all about — preparing students to become outdoor leaders and educators for the workforce.
“The name change is also a direct reflection of the path the outdoor industry has taken,” said Hershey. “The term adventure sports grew to take on a meaning that included not only human-powered outdoor activities, but extreme motor sports as well. Outdoor Leadership & Adventure Education describes us perfectly.”
With experiential learning opportunities such as backcountry living, ropes/challenge and adventure-based skills classes like rock climbing, whitewater kayaking and skiing, GC’s professors depend on and use Garrett County and the surrounding region’s mountains, lakes, forests and whitewater rivers as classrooms.
The new name boasts added value for the program.
“We have restructured to align with national academic program curriculum — (three credit courses instead of one credit,” OLA associate professor Terry Peterson said.
Peterson began her career at Garrett in 1999 as an adjunct professor and coordinator of the grant-funded Transition Age Youth program prior to becoming a full-time faculty member in 2003. “Take a look at any of the new programs across the country that have sprung up as a result of our groundbreaking, and you’ll see a cleverly reworked version of our program,”she said.
“In keeping with our cutting-edge innovation, we have also added a sample course, which allows students the opportunity to experience a wide variety of activities to assist them in honing in on their most relevant area of interest.”
Garrett’s program offers students the opportunity to earn national certifications with the American Canoe Association, American Mountain Guide Association, Leave No Trace, National Association for Search and Rescue, Professional Ski Instructors of America, Swiftwater Rescue and Wilderness First Responder.
Many students in the program earn more than one type of certification prior to graduation.
“Not only do our students learn in world-class venues mirroring many adventure meccas, they are provided with the opportunity to instruct other students as student instructors, giving them valuable feedback and experience,” Peterson said. “We also have our TAY program, which affords our students the opportunity to work with at-risk youth, providing immense opportunities for experience and personal growth.
“Additionally, Garrett College has established valuable relationships with key outdoor partners in the region, including Wisp Resort, Precision Rafting, High Mountain Sports, Garrett Trails and Whitegrass Ski Touring, to provide OLA students with internship and work experience prior to graduation.”
OLA students are also provided with many networking opportunities among professionals in the outdoor industry.
“In addition to our full-time faculty, well-regarded outdoor industry professionals assist in teaching our field skills courses,” said Hershey. “This gives our students an opportunity to build their network throughout their time in the program. It also often leads to jobs within the industry.”
For more information, visit https://www.garrettcollege.edu or contact 301-387-3330.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.