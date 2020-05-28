Garrett College to discuss career technology
MCHENRY — Garrett College is offering a virtual information session called “Let’s Talk: Career Technology” on May 28 and June 4.
The live video presentation and Q&A session is designed for prospective students and parents to learn more about career training programs available.
Segments of GC’s career training programs include allied health, manufacturing and construction technology: machining, welding, maintenance technician and HVAC programs; adult education/GED and child care services programs; transportation technologies: diesel mechanic and truck driving programs, and hospitality/tourism programs.
College representatives will share information about the admissions process, financial aid and available scholarships.
To register, visit https://www.garrettcollege.edu/explore-cewd.php or contact Continuing Education & Workforce Development at 301-387-3136 or workforce@garrettcollege.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.