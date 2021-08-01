OAKLAND — Garrett County is one of only four Maryland counties that saw a decrease in opioid deaths between 2019 and 2020, the Garrett County Health Department reported. While the decrease was only from six to five deaths, it represents a percentage reduction of 16.7%.
“Even one overdose death is too many for our community,” said Garrett County Health Officer Bob Stephens. “However, we are pleased that the hard work of all of our local partners to reduce stigma, provide treatment options and prevent overdose deaths is paying off.”
Maryland had 2,499 opioid-related intoxication fatalities in 2020, an 18.7% increase compared to 2019. Opioids were involved in 90.1% of all fatal overdoses, higher than at any other point during the opioid crisis.
The Maryland Department of Health, Center for Harm Reduction Services, provides Narcan to all Maryland jurisdictions for distribution at no cost to county residents to be used in an overdose emergency. Garrett County distributed 435 units, or 870 doses, of Narcan in 2020 as one of only four counties to achieve Narcan saturation among its high-risk population. Saturation occurs when a county distributes enough doses of the medication to equal at least 20 times the number of overdose deaths that occurred during that year. Achieving saturation leads to a 20% to 30% reduction in overdose-related deaths.
“Both EMS and law enforcement have reported an increase in the number of Narcan administrations by family and bystanders before EMS arrives on the scene,” said Chelsie Dever, Overdose Response Program coordinator at the health department. “It’s important for everyone to carry Narcan because you never know who may be at risk for an opioid overdose. Being prepared by having Narcan on hand could save someone’s life.”
Other Maryland counties with a decrease in opioid-related deaths are Calvert, 20%; Carroll, 17.6%; and Kent, 40%.
Allegany County experienced the highest percentage increase in opioid deaths at 108.7%, which was 25 more than in 2019. The largest numerical increase was observed in Baltimore City, which reported 103 more opioid-related intoxication fatalities than it experienced in 2019, representing a 12.1% increase.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there was an increase of 22.8% nationally in reported fatalities from all types of drugs during the 12-month period that ended in July 2020.
For more information or to receive Narcan, call 301-334-7724. For substance abuse treatment services, call 301-334-7680 or 301-895-3111.
