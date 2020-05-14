MCHENRY — The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce will host an online wedding chat May 18 at 2 p.m. to connect couples with local wedding professionals.
The online chat is free to attend but registration is required.
Among most other events involving large numbers of people, many weddings are being postponed and rescheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic. To help navigate the situation, the local Chamber of Commerce has invited local wedding professionals to participate in the webinar.
“This is an unprecedented situation that is presenting challenges for all of us. It’s one thing to have glitches or hiccups when scheduling a major event, but it’s entirely different when the world as we know it has changed overnight,” said Nicole Christian, chamber president and CEO. “The biggest hurdle for couples planning a wedding is the unknown and how to move forward under these circumstances. We believe that this online chat will allow these couples to receive suggestions and advice from our local experts.”
The wedding professionals will offer insights to the changing industry, how it is affecting weddings in Garrett County and the Deep Creek Lake area.
Many sectors of the wedding industry will be represented on the call including venues, photography, catering, rentals and entertainment.
“In light of all the changes the wedding industry is undergoing due to COVID-19, we felt that it was important to try to assist couples that are having to adjust their approach to planning their wedding,” said Kim Folk, Heritage Area & Groups director for the chamber.
Participants must register at visitdeepcreek.com/events/details/deep-creek-weddings-chat-32230 to reserve a spot.
Registration deadline is 10 a.m. on May 18 to receive the link to participate. Questions should be directed to Folk at 301-387-5238 or kim@garrettchamber.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.