OAKLAND — The Garrett County commissioners remind the public that anyone who travels to the county from outside the state is required to self-quarantine for 14 days.
The quarantine does not apply to commuters or residents traveling for essential services. For example, West Virginia residents can travel to Garrett County for food or medicine. Also, Garrett County residents can travel to appointments in West Virginia and will not be stopped by state troopers unless there is a motor vehicle violation.
It is not deemed essential travel to come to Garrett County for the weekend. Visitors, or second homeowners returning for the summer season, should not come to the county unless they self-quarantine for 14 days.
Over the past month, the local emergency service organizations have been working to collaborate and organize COVID-19 response efforts in Garrett County. The ultimate goal is to lessen the potential impact on the local health care infrastructure.
“We are asking for understanding and cooperation from all of our citizens and visitors. It is imperative that we all try to lessen the potential for our hospitals to be overwhelmed,” said Paul Edwards, commission chair.
Community members with questions regarding coronavirus can visit https://garretthealth.org/coronavirus or call 301-334-7698.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.