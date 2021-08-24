FINZEL — U.S. Rep. David Trone, keynote speaker for the Garrett County Democratic Club’s annual Roosevelt/Kennedy dinner, praised local Democrats for honoring the history of women’s suffrage and fighting for more women leaders in politics.
The theme for the event held at the Hen House Restaurant was “The Year of the Woman.”
Trone said that a close working relationship with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi helped him win an appointment to the Appropriations Committee, the most powerful committee in the House of Representatives.
“I spend all of my time trying to use that position to benefit my constituents in Western Maryland,” he said.
The child tax credit that passed in 2021 was the most “transformational piece of legislation” since the New Deal, Trone said. The tax credit will benefit 130,500 children in Maryland and bring 6,400 children out of poverty.
Trone said he was proud to work closely with Garrett County Board of Commissioners Chair Paul Edwards on a number of issues, including increasing broadband reach in the county.
“Bipartisanship is what I do,” said Trone, who detailed how he has worked with Republican members of Congress to introduce legislation dealing with addiction and mental health.
“This year, drug overdose deaths have reached a new record with an estimated 93,000 overdose deaths across the country and a 45.9% increase in Western Maryland,” said Trone.
“Just this past month, President (Joseph) Biden signed my bill, the DUMP Opioids Act, into law to allow people to safely dispose of their unused opioids at VA centers across the country. I will continue working in Congress for more resources to support prevention, treatment and recovery to end this epidemic once and for all.
“I thank Garrett County Democrats for helping support legislation that is changing the lives of people in Western Maryland for the better,” said Trone.
“As always, we thank Congressman Trone for his support for our rural communities in Maryland and his abiding philosophy that Democratic values are American values,” said Charlene Pullias, president of the Garrett County Democratic Club.
Chair of the Maryland Democratic Party, Yvette Lewis addressed the group and reminded everyone of the many local women upon whose shoulders the work for women’s equality rests. “Chair Lewis is an inspiration to every Democrat in Maryland. She embodies the principles and values we hold dear and encourages all of us to be good Democrats to always do the right thing and work to win,” Pullias said.
An award was given in honor of Doris Goldsborough, who has made a difference in Garrett County while exemplifying the values and principles of the Democratic Party. The 2020-21 winner is Patrick Hunt, who was the first county resident in 120 years named to the Electoral College in 2020. He serves as vice chair of the Garrett County Democratic Central Committee and chair of the club Membership Committee.
Judy Carbone, chair of the Garrett County Democratic Central Committee, gave the Community Impact Award to Len Shindel for his untiring work to bring recognition to the Garrett County road workers strike of 1970. The Inspiration Award was presented to Oakland residents Chantelle Friend, Elizabeth Sines and Hannah Schroyer, who formed Anti-Racist Appalachia to explore Garrett County’s racial history and work to improve the community’s path forward.
Members raised charitable donations for “Seniors on the Move,” a new program co-sponsored by the club and Garrett County Community Action to provide free transportation to and from local senior centers and the new Senior Fitness Center at Garrett College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.