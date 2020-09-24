Garrett County Democratic Headquarters opens

OAKLAND — The Garrett County Democratic Central Committee and the Garrett County Democratic Club have opened Democratic Headquarters at the Bottling Plant at 104 E. Oak St.
The headquarters will be open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — in conjunction with the farmers market — through Election Day.
Those interested in learning more about Democratic candidates are encouraged to visit with headquarters volunteers, who can also help voters with their voting plans.
Yard signs supporting the election of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris, as well as signs supporting the reelection of U.S. Rep. David Trone are available to Garrett County residents. Additional campaign materials are also available.
The space includes an outdoors area designed to help keep voters safe from spread of the coronavirus. Visitors are asked to wear a mask and consider the safety of others.
To learn more about the Democratic Party in Garrett County, visit www.gcdems.com, where information on both the Garrett County Democratic Club and the Garrett County Democratic Central Committee can be found. For questions and to share comments, email gcdemcc@gmail.com.
