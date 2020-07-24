CUMBERLAND — Youth from Garrett County were among members honored by the Maryland FFA Association for their outstanding achievements during the 92nd annual Maryland FFA State Convention held online in late June.
The theme of the convention, “Ignite Maryland FFA” encouraged the audience to ignite their passion toward improving themselves, their chapter and community. Several hundred participants tuned in to the Maryland FFA’s YouTube channel to watch convention activities.
The State FFA Degree was conferred on 31 members from 17 chapters. In Region 1, honorees include Alexis House, Rileigh Lowdermilk and Samantha Wilt of North Garrett FFA. Members successfully completed 360 hours of agricultural education instruction, productively invested $1,000 or 300 hours in a supervised agricultural experience program and demonstrated leadership abilities and participated in activities above the chapter level.
Lowdermilk also earned the State Star Farmer Award.
The American FFA Degree was received by 15 members from nine chapters. Among those earning the highest degree achievable in the National FFA organization was Hannah Miller of North Garrett FFA.
The letters stand for Future Farmers of America, but FFA is not just for students who want to be production farmers. FFA welcomes members who aspire to careers as teachers, doctors, scientists, business owners and more. For that reason, the name of the organization was updated in 1988 after a vote of national convention delegates to reflect the growing diversity and new opportunities in the industry of agriculture.
For more information, visit www.mdffa.org or contact Naomi Knight at nknight@maefonline.com.
