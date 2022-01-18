OAKLAND — The Garrett County Republican Women’s Club named Lisa Thayer Welch the Republican Woman of the Year and presented Linda Bradley with the President’s Award for 2021.
Welch served as the club’s secretary, publicity chair, byaws chair and fundraising co-chair and participated in every club event, including the multi-day Red Sand Project for Human Trafficking Awareness, Women’s Equality Day 2021 and the Literacy Project. Welch participated in multiple webinars and trainings and attended Campaign Training with Majority U and the 100th anniversary celebration of the Maryland Federation. She also submitted quarterly news articles to the Maryland Federation of Republican Women’s newsletter, The Trumpeter, and recently joined the Maryland Republican Women Leaders virtual club as an associate member.
Bradley received the President’s Award from Luanne Ruddell, primarily for her dedication, leadership and commitment as the chair of the Caring for America Committee. She spearheaded the Red Sand Project and the Literacy Project and was the club representative for the Women’s Equality Day 2021 planning committee. Bradley served as the legislative chair, spending many hours keeping club members updated on matters pending in Annapolis.
