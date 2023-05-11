MCHENRY — Declared presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will be the speaker for the Garrett County Lincoln Reagan Day Dinner presented by the Maryland Republican Party and Garrett County Republican Central Committee.
The central committee will host Ramaswamy on June 5 at Wisp Resort with happy hour at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner and the program.
Ramaswamy is an American entrepreneur who founded the biopharmaceutical company Roivant Sciences in 2014 after working as an investment partner.
“The GOP bench is represented by true stories of achieving the American dream. Our candidates’ goal is that all Americans have the ability and freedom to achieve their potential,” said Nicolee Ambrose, Maryand GOP National Committee member.
Contact Luanne Ruddell, central committee chair, at luanneruddell@yahoo.com for reservations.
