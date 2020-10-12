OAKLAND — The Garrett County Health Department will offer flu vaccines by appointment only this season. There will not be mass clinics and walk-ins cannot be accommodated in order to comply with COVID-19 precautions.
It is anticipated that there will not be flu vaccinations given at public schools. Parents can schedule an appointment for their child through the health department or seek a vaccine from their doctor or pharmacy.
To schedule a flu vaccine at either the health department’s Oakland or Grantsville location, call 301-334-7697 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The department will have a limited number of appointments later in the day to accommodate people who need them.
Participants are asked to arrive a few minutes before their designated appointment time. All individuals must wear a face covering and observe social distancing of at least 6 feet. Hand sanitizer will be available.
Residents should call to reschedule an appointment if they are experiencing fever, cough, sore throat, sudden loss of taste or smell, unexplained fatigue or muscle aches or vomiting or diarrhea.
Clinics will not be held at senior meal sites, so people who usually receive their flu vaccine at those locations should schedule an appointment.
Residents should bring their medical insurance card to the appointment. For those who are uninsured or insurance does not cover flu vaccine, there will be no cost.
For more information, call 301 334-7770 or 301-895-3111.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.