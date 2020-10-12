OAKLAND — The Garrett County Health Department recently coordinated distribution of naloxone, a medication designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdose, with officials in several towns.
During July, overdoses skyrocketed, causing the Garrett County Health Department to issue three overdose alerts within a span of 16 days.
Community outreach workers met with local leaders asking for approval to hold Narcan pickup events within their community. Individuals were invited to come to 17 sites in various locations during August and September to receive Narcan, education on how to administer and a resource pouch with treatment and recovery information.
“The Garrett County Health Department would like to thank each of the mayors, town councils and community sites that graciously agreed to allow a Narcan pickup event in their community in an effort to save lives in Garrett County,” said Chelsie Dever, overdose prevention coordinator. The participating communities were Kitzmiller, Crellin, Deer Park, Loch Lynn, Mountain Lake Park, Friendsville, Accident, Swanton and Grantsville.
Narcan is available by appointment at the Garrett County Health Department. For an appointment or to host an overdose response training session, call 301-334-7724. For substance abuse services, call the Garrett County Center for Behavioral Health at 301-334-7680.
