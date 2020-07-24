MCHENRY — The Maryland Heritage Areas Authority has awarded $231,000 in grants for fiscal 2021 to the Mountain Maryland Gateway to the West Heritage Area to support capital projects and educational activities.
The award was among 114 matching grants totaling $5.1 million to Maryland nonprofit organizations, local jurisdictions and tourism groups.
The grants fund historic preservation, natural resource protection and educational programs in 13 state-designated heritage areas.
“We are very pleased to have been awarded this funding, especially since it’s such a competitive process,” said Kim Folk, heritage area and groups director for the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce. “The continued investment in the Mountain Maryland Gateway to the West Heritage Area has produced development and preservation of historical sites and attractions as well as created awareness among residents and visitors resulting in greater appreciation of our rich heritage.”
Mountain Maryland Gateway to the West Heritage Area projects funded were:
• $100,000 for management services of the certified heritage area with a goal to promote heritage tourism.
• $25,000 for marketing.
• $6,000 block grant to award mini-grants.
• $100,000 for the Garrett College Community Performing Arts Center.
The Mountain Maryland Gateway to the West Heritage Area supports heritage tourism in Garrett County through technical assistance and grant opportunities with a focus on heritage-related initiatives that preserve valuable resources and enhance tourism in the county. As one of the 13 state certified heritage areas, efforts are made to create public and private partnerships to preserve historical, cultural and natural resources focusing on underutilized resources fostering a greater sense of community pride.
“Being a state certified heritage area provides us access to funds without which many of the projects awarded would be unable to proceed,” said Folk. “The funding also allows us to promote heritage and cultural attractions in our community and attract visitors to our area.”
The heritage area is a program of the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce, which provides the one-to-one match for the management and marketing grants.
