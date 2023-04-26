CUMBERLAND — The 2023 “State of the Air” report released by the American Lung Association bills Garrett County as one of the nation’s cleanest when it comes to ozone pollution.
Garrett County was the only county in the state with an “‘A” grade for its zero days high in ozone smog, continuing for its sixth consecutive year. Nationally, nearly 120 million people, or more than 1 in 3, in the U.S. live in counties that had unhealthy levels for some of the most harmful and widespread types of air pollution — ozone or particle pollution.
Allegany County and Caroline County did not collect any data.
In Maryland, four counties in the Washington/Baltimore metro area, two fewer than in last year’s report, earned “F” grades for ozone pollution while seven counties improved and three remained the same.
Half of Maryland’s counties graded for the year-round measure of fine particles — Baltimore, Cecil, Dorchester, Harford and Prince George’s — had worse long-term averages this year, although the ranking for the Washington-Baltimore-Arlington metro area still improved slightly, from 75th worst to 79th worst in the nation. Garrett ranked 40th cleanest of 517 counties nationwide for the measure. Four counties improved and one remained the same, while the remaining 13 counties did not collect data.
Although no county improved for the short-term measure of fine particles, Garrett was among seven counties that continued to earn “A” grades, posting zero days with unhealthy levels of fine particle pollution.
Nationally, the report found that ozone pollution has generally improved across the nation, but more work remains to fully clean up harmful pollution, and short-term particle pollution continues to get worse. Out of the nearly 120 million people who live in areas with unhealthy air quality, 54% are people of color who were 64% more likely than white people to live in a county with a failing grade.
This year’s report covers 2019-2021. See the full report results at Lung.org/SOTA.
