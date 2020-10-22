OAKLAND — Garrett County Lighthouse Inc. is sponsoring the distribution of coats and other items through its Share the Warmth outreach.
Also available to the public free of charge will be blankets and scarves, hats, gloves and socks in adult sizes. The goods may be picked up at the organization’s headquarters at 20 E. Oak St. Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or in the pavilion at the Oakland city parking lot. Items there will be placed in a tote and will be replenished as needed.
The community outreach will continue throughout the fall and winter.
