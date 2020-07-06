OAKLAND — Garrett County Public Schools Food and Nutrition Services is transitioning from the current pandemic food service to its summer feeding plan.
Due to state and federal regulations, the public will notice changes that began on July 1 and additional modifications beginning on July 6. The final delivery for three meals and a snack was June 30.
Beginning July 6, GCPS will be transitioning into the Summer Food Service Program, with changes in the current operations. The Dennett Road site will be moving to the rear parking lot at Broad Ford Elementary School (entry from Broad Ford Road) at the same distribution time, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A site will be added at the Gorman Fire Hall from 1 to 1:20 p.m. The Deer Park site at Frank Custer Drive will change service times to 12:20 to 12:40 p.m.
Also beginning the week of July 6, the program will be distributing Monday through Friday. Due to changes in programs, Summer Food Service will be distributing breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday, along with the weekend breakfasts and lunches to be provided on Fridays (beginning July 10). The food service will distribute snacks and suppers for seven days, once a week, at each site.
The delivery day for each site will remain the same throughout the summer. The locations are near the lunch sites. The sites cannot be exactly the same as the lunch sites due to program regulations.
Parents may still pick up meals without children present. Meals must be eaten off site. Residents should continue to wear a mask for pickup. Children are not required to be Garrett County residents, but those picking up must be 18 years old or younger. The last day for meal distribution will be Aug. 21. The site list and times are as follows:
• Deer Park Town Hall, 100 Oak St., Deer Park.
Breakfast and lunch: Monday through Friday, 10:30 to 10:50 p.m.
Supper and snack: Deer Park, 81 Church St., Wednesday 6:50 to 7:05 p.m.
• Swanton Otterbein United Methodist Church, 3443 Swanton Road, Swanton.
Breakfast and lunch: Monday through Friday, 11 to 11:20 a.m.
Supper and snack: Swanton, 3335 Swanton Road, Wednesday 6:25 to 6:40 p.m.
• Bittinger Fire Hall, 176 Brenneman Road, Bittinger.
Breakfast and lunch: Monday through Friday, 11:45 to 12:05 p.m.
Supper and snack: to be announced, Wednesday 5:45 to 6 p.m.
• Eastern Garrett Fire Hall, 401 Finzel Road, Frostburg.
Breakfast and lunch: Monday through Friday, 12:35 to 12:55 p.m.
Supper and snack: Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 29 Pocahontas Road, Wednesday 5 to 5:15 p.m.
• Broad Ford Elementary School (rear parking lot, enter off of Broad Ford Road), 607 Harvey Winters Drive, Oakland.
Breakfast and lunch: Monday through Friday 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Supper and snack: Southern Middle School, 605 Harvey Winters Drive, Monday 5 to 5:20 p.m.
• Liberty Mews, 451 Liberty St., Oakland.
Breakfast and lunch: Monday through Friday, 11 to 11:20 a.m.
Supper and snack: Liberty Mews, 100 Liberty Square Drive, Thursday 5 to 5:15 p.m.
• Crellin, 57 Crellin Street, Crellin.
Breakfast and lunch: Monday through Friday, 11:35 to 11:55 a.m.
Supper and snack: 52 Crellin St., Thursday, 5:30 to 5:45 p.m.
• Deer Park, 198 Frank Custer Drive, Deer Park.
Breakfast and lunch: Monday through Friday, 12:45 to 1:05 p.m.
Supper and Snack: Deer Park, 8 Rockville Court, Thursday 6:05 to 6:20 p.m.
• Garrett County Chamber of Commerce, 15 Visitors Center Drive, McHenry.
Breakfast and lunch: Monday through Friday, 10:40 to 11 a.m.
Supper and snack: McHenry, Garrett College Parking Lot A, 685 Mosser Road, Monday, 6:50 to 7:05 p.m.
• Hickory Environmental Center (Northern Middle’s bus loop), 604 Pride Parkway, Accident.
Breakfast and lunch: Monday through Friday 11:20 to 11:40 a.m.
Supper and snack: Northern High School, 86 Pride Parkway, Monday 6:15 to 6:30 p.m.
• Friendsville Elementary School, 841 First Ave., Friendsville.
Breakfast and lunch: Monday through Friday noon to 12:20 p.m.
Supper and snack: Friendsville Volunteer Fire Department, 944 2nd Ave., Monday 5:40 to 5:55 p.m.
