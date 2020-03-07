OAKLAND — The Garrett County Complete County Committee has been working for the last few months to ensure that the county is ready for census 2020. The committee is reinforcing the importance of a complete and accurate census count with the tagline “Garrett County Counts Because You Do!”
The 2020 Census counts every person living in the 50 states, District of Columbia and five U.S. territories and is mandated by the U.S. Constitution. Each home will receive an invitation to respond to a short questionnaire — online, by phone or by mail. The count will mark the first time that residents will be able to respond to the census online.
A complete and accurate count is critical for communities because the results will affect community funding, local libraries and congressional representation.
Residents will receive an invitation to respond to the census beginning in mid-March. By mid-April, the U.S. Census Bureau will mail a paper questionnaire to every household that hasn’t already responded.
Locally, 15 sites are planned, representing the seven county census tracts, for collecting census information. The sites will offer a laptop to enable people to complete their census entry and those who participate that day can enter to win a gift card incentive.
The state has awarded the Garrett County Complete Count Committee grants to fund the giveaways/incentives for the promotion of the census 2020 response.
For more information, visit 2020census.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.