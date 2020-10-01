OAKLAND — Eight Maryland FFA members from Garrett County have been selected to receive the American FFA degree, given annually by the National FFA Organization.
Earning the designation from the Oakland Chapter was Trenton Evans. Members of the North Garrett Chapter chosen were Dakota Bittinger, Luke Canan, Anthony Glotfelty, Ashley Hetz, Abby Kisner, Ally Kisner and Sadie Powell.
Each recipient will receive a gold American FFA Degree key and certificate after being recognized at the national convention, scheduled to be held virtually in October.
“We are extremely proud of these 15 members,” said Karen Nicklas, chair of the Maryland FFA board of directors. “The American FFA Degree honors FFA members who show the utmost dedication to the organization through their desire to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.”
To be eligible, FFA members must have earned and productively invested $10,000 through a supervised agricultural experience program in which they own their own business or hold a professional position as an employee. Recipients must complete 50 hours community service and demonstrate outstanding leadership abilities and civic involvement through completion of a long list of FFA and community activities. Fewer than 1 percent of FFA members achieve the American FFA degree.
