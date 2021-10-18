OAKLAND — Garrett County Public Schools will begin using the Raptor Visitor Management system to improve safety for students and faculty.
The new ID card scanning system provides screening of visitors, contractors and volunteers for sex offender status and custom alerts, such as custody orders.
The system also tracks students who arrive late or leave early as well as faculty signing in and out of the building.
Each first-time visitor is asked to present a state or federal government-issued identification card. The system scans the ID and checks each person against the national database of registered sex offenders and a custom alert database created by each district or school.
Once a visitor is cleared by the system, a visitor badge is printed that includes a photo and the person’s name, date, time of entry and destination. If a potential threat is identified, the system sends instant alerts to designated staff, including school resource officers, via email and text.
The Raptor system is expected to be in place at all schools by Nov. 1. Any questions should be directed to clark.warnick@garrettcountyschools.org.
