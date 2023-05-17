FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University will partner with Garrett County Public Schools beginning in the fall to offer the Bobcat Academy — a dual enrollment pilot program to give motivated high school seniors an immersive college experience and an opportunity to earn college credits while simultaneously completing high school.
A Bobcat Academy open house is scheduled May 30, at 1 p.m. at Southern High School. FSU will host a virtual open house event May 31 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at bit.ly/3E2VF9i. High school counselors and FSU admissions counselors will assist students with applications, transcripts and course selection.
Classes for the Bobcat Academy will be offered on the FSU campus to allow for a true college experience. Upon high school graduation, students will gain acceptance into FSU.
“National research has shown that high school students who complete college credit during their high school years are more likely to graduate from college in four years,” said Ronald Nowaczyk, president of FSU. “We are excited for this opportunity to encourage and support area students through this educational option. This program is unique in our region, providing students with the ability to feel like part of a university campus while still in high school. We look forward to having GCPS students on campus for the Bobcat Academy and hope they continue their education as Bobcats after high school.”
Students will be on track to complete college in just three years or they may choose to take advantage of the extra time to pursue a double major.
Course selection for an appropriate educational pathway will occur in collaboration with high school counselors and FSU program advisers. The Bobcat Academy will also offer English and math courses during the first semester of the program to provide students with opportunities to stay on track for graduation.
Eligibility for the Bobcat Academy will be based on GPA and college and career readiness. Students will not be penalized for missing class for participation in documented extracurricular activities at their home high schools.
For more information, contact FSUAdmissions@frostburg.edu or the Admissions Office at 301-687-4201.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.