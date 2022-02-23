OAKLAND — Garrett County is celebrating its sesquicentennial, or 150th anniversary, with a commemorative coin for each of its eight municipalities.
The first in the series of the eight coins was given out as part of the town of Oakland’s Winterfest. Over 250 town of Oakland coins were distributed.
Individual coins, complete sets and commemorative holders will be available for purchase in the fall.
The county will continue celebrating with events, displays, additional commemorative coin souvenirs and community participation opportunities based on the theme of the event, “Garrett County: Celebrating 150 Years of Connecting Communities.”
Each town’s coin will be given at an event scheduled in Accident, Deer Park, Friendsville, Grantsville, Kitzmiller, Loch Lynn, Mountain Lake Park and Oakland.
A tentative schedule includes May, Grantsville National Road Festival; June, Celtic Festival, Friendsville and Grantsville Days; July, Accident Fourth of July; Kitzmiller Homecoming; and Victorian Chautauqua in Mountain Lake Park; August, Friendsville Days and Garrett County Fair; September, Loch Lynn Heights Open House; October, Autumn Glory; November, Festival of Trees; and December, 150th anniversary Dec. 4.
The festivities will culminate with a free community celebration Sept. 17 at the Garrett County Fairgrounds. The event will include a walking history tour, tractor show, performances by local bands and local food and drink.
For a complete schedule of events, visit www.Garrett150.com.
For more information, contact Sarah Myers, county communications coordinator, at 301-334-7242 or smyers@garrettcounty.org.
