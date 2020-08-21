OAKLAND — The Garrett County Health Department is updating the COVID-19 dashboard at garretthealth.org to better reflect the current status of the virus in Garrett County.
A box will show the number of people released from isolation that includes anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 and has completed the required isolation period.
“Just because a person is no longer required to be isolated does not necessarily mean that person has recovered from their illness,” said Dr. Jennifer Corder, deputy health officer for Garrett and Allegany counties. “Some patients will continue to deal with health issues brought on by COVID-19.”
Another box will list the seven-day positivity percentage for the county, which is an average of the positivity percentage of tests administered in the seven days immediately before the release of the information.
“The seven-day positivity percentage will be a good way to determine where things currently stand with COVID-19 in the county,” Corder said. “Our current rate is fairly low, but if we have a string of several days where we received a number of positive results each day, then the rate will increase significantly.”
The boxes for positive and negative tests will remain on the dashboard as well as the number of deaths for the county. The only number that will no longer be displayed on the dashboard is the total number of tests administered.
For more information, call the COVID-19 hotline at 301-334-7698.
